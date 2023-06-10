Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Pride took place June 10.

The festivities took place at Center Way Square in Corning. Festival-goers were welcomed with live performances from queer artists and a walking history tour. A beer and wine tasting tent was also offered to those 21 and older. Allies were open to help themselves to pride merch from the host of vendors.

One individual noted: “I tried to be the gayest thing that ever hit Corning, New York and I think I succeeded this year.”

Natalie and Gabe Contello drove to the festival from Bath, NY. “I love it. I feel so welcomed. It’s such a great place, I love the energy. The vibes are great.” Gabe said “Yeah, it’s a great space to spend with friends. I’m really excited to check out the rest of the place.”

Peyton Jamison volunteered at Corning Pride. “So many people from the community are here. So many small businesses are helping us with setting up, painting their windows. It is a really big thing in our community and we’re so happy to be here.”

Southern Finger Lakes Pride hosted the event.