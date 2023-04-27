ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College is having a mass causality drill on this Saturday, April 29th from 10 a.m. from 2 p.m. located outside on Denison parkway.

This drill is taking place to help the graduating class of nursing students practice handling an emergency of that nature. They will emulate a chemical explosion and there will be approximately twenty students acting as victims but those in charge ensure they will be safe, and it is necessary for nursing students.

“We just want to make sure twofold first, that the community is aware so that they’re not concerned when they drive by…our students will have a lot of makeup on, and we will be making it as realistic as we possibly can for our graduating nursing students,” Lisa Palumbo nursing faculty member said.

If these students have exposure to these events, they will be more prepared and competent when they have to do it in the real world.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to learn practical skills that they would use in a mass casualty event however, they’re doing it in a simulated environment…this allows them to learn safely, also to just develop that confidence, competence, and also comfort with a mass casualty, so if that happens in the community, they’ll know what to do,” Shelley Dugas-Thomas nursing faculty member said.