Corning Community College set time host virtual open house for potential students

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- SUNY Corning Community College invites potential students to join the Red Baron community online for the College’s first ever Virtual Open House.

The event will take place on April 18th, from 12:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to join the online event at any time.



Presentations and live group chats will provide the opportunity to learn about the programs, services, and fun that make up the SUNY CCC experience.

Participating programs will include business, engineering, nursing, environmental science, liberal arts, and many more. Also, find out about athletics, living on campus and student life, financial aid, Workforce Education, and support services.



With the click of a mouse, potential students will get the chance to talk to faculty, staff, and coaches; attend virtual informational presentations; take a virtual tour; and see what makes SUNY CCC special.



Links to the Virtual Open House will be available on www.corning-cc.edu the day of the event.