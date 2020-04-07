Breaking News
Chemung County has first Covid-19 related fatality
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing an update on COVID-19

Corning Community College set time host virtual open house for potential students

News
Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- SUNY Corning Community College invites potential students to join the Red Baron community online for the College’s first ever Virtual Open House.

The event will take place on April 18th, from 12:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to join the online event at any time.

Presentations and live group chats will provide the opportunity to learn about the programs, services, and fun that make up the SUNY CCC experience.

Participating programs will include business, engineering, nursing, environmental science, liberal arts, and many more. Also, find out about athletics, living on campus and student life, financial aid, Workforce Education, and support services.

With the click of a mouse, potential students will get the chance to talk to faculty, staff, and coaches; attend virtual informational presentations; take a virtual tour; and see what makes SUNY CCC special.

Links to the Virtual Open House will be available on www.corning-cc.edu the day of the event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now