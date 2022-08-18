Spectators are getting revved up for this weekend’s race. The Elmira Corning airport is making preparations for the influx of business. Airport Manager, Thomas Freeman said that this is one of the busiest weekends for his airport. There’s an anticipated increase from 10 planes to 50 planes coming and going this weekend.

It’s not just those looking to attend the race that are feeling the rental car pinch– even those working at the race are facing the rental car issues.

This weekend’s race is sure to stimulate the local economy, excite the area and entertain spectators near and far from Elmira Corning airport.