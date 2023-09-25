CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Today the City of Corning Water Department spent the afternoon in the Southern Historic District part of town west of Pine Street, flushing out the fire hydrants. Removing any excess dirt and rust that would affect the quality of the drinking water.

Year round, all water in municipal systems are cleaned with chlorine to disinfect any bacteria and push out debris from the pipes. The water is pulled through the pipes from the storage tanks, allowing it to clear out at high velocity.

When the fire hydrants in your area are finished, the water will be ready for use shortly. If the water coming out of the faucet appears dirty or rusty, run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes to see if it clears up. In case your clothes get stained from any of the discolored water, simply rewash them to remove the stains.

This process will continue throughout this week until Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.