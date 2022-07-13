CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Corning Incorporated announced today that it played a role in historic images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Corning Inc.’s advanced optics helped capture the historic images. The telescope is the most advance and largest space telescope ever built and captures galaxies, stars, and exoplanets.



“Our advanced optical solutions are enabling some of the most extreme applications in the depths of outer space. We’ve supported the aerospace industry since its earliest days by creating custom optical components, and today, our technologies are critical to the data and image capture by the most impressive space telescope in the world. We’re honored to celebrate this milestone alongside NASA.”

-David Meis, business director, Corning Advanced Optics.

The telescope orbits the sun approximately one million miles away from Earth. The first images from the telescope can be seen here.