Corning Joint Fire District’s hands-on summer program for potential budding firefighters

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Joint Fire District’s three-day summer camp is giving teens a taste of what it’s like to be a firefighter. This is the fire station’s new form of recruitment, in hopes to spark interest in firefighting.

Communities everywhere are seeing a decline in firefighters and Corning Joint Fire District is no different. They have struggled to get new members, and according to their chairman, Dave Shafer, older methods such as barbeques and open houses don’t seem to work anymore.

“So we decided to reach out directly to younger people to get them engaged,” said Shafer.

The camp is called Firefighter Experience, and is available for teens, ages 14-17, running from July 7th – 9th. The experience includes various aspects of being a firefighter, including hose-line management drills, CPR training, stop the bleed training, fire extinguisher training, and much more.

They are also bringing in other institutions to teach and give demonstrations. Among them is the sheriff’s department with their K-9 unit, an auto extrication demo where a helicopter will be flying in, and a live fire demonstration for parents and campers at the end of the week.

Jeff Brenning, assistant chief, and camp director says this is a much more exciting and involved experience, in comparison to what they do in schools. Rather than showing them on powerpoints what the fire department does, the summer program allows teens to experience what firefighters actually do.

The Corning Joint Fire District is hoping to hold this camp again next year. If you are interested, make sure to look out for information on next years summer program around May.