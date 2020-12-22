Corning locals share their thoughts on the new stimulus checks

CORNING, NY (WETM) – While we wait for the new $900 billion economic relief package to be finalized, we wanted to know what members of the Twin Tiers would do with another round of stimulus checks.

Depending on your income, stimulus checks can be up to $600 per adult, half the amount in the first round of checks, leaving many wondering, ‘will this be enough?’

Corning resident, Megan West, said that she does not believe that she will qualify for any of the money, but she has heard from others that $600 does not make a dent in their expenses.

“I know I’ve heard some people expressing some frustration about it,” said West. “That it took this long and maybe it is too little too late, especially helping out with rent and that kind of thing. I know that for me $600 wouldn’t cover a month of rent if I was really struggling with that, but at least it is something.”

According to census data, the medium rent in the U.S. is $1,062 in 2019.