Corning man arrested for allegedly choking woman

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Friday, April 17, at approximately 1:15 PM, Officers from the Corning Police Department arrested Robert Morey Jr, age 49, of Dodge Ave in the City of Corning for allegedly choking a woman.

It is alleged that around 8:30AM, Morey had a physical altercation with a known female where he applied pressure to her neck and covered her mouth preventing her from breathing. It is further alleged that Morey took away her cellphone when she was attempting to call 911 to seek emergency assistance from police.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Morey was located hiding behind a garage on Sly Avenue in the City of Corning where he was taken into custody without resistance.

Morey was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree and Aggravated Family Offense, both class E felonies, as well as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment and Criminal Mischief 4th, all class “A” misdemeanors.

Morey was processed at the City Police Department and transported to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part Court at 5:30pm today, April 17.