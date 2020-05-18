Corning man arrested on multiple burglary charges

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Saturday, May 16, at approximately 11am, members of the Corning Police Department responded to a local business for a report of a shoplifter.

Prior to Police arrival, a store employee had asked the suspect to pay for the stolen items. The suspect refused the employee’s request. The employee tried to use the store’s phone to dial the police, but the suspect forcibly took the phone from the employee’s possession and fled from the store’s property.

Responding City Officers located the suspect in the area of the business a short time later and took him into custody.

Upon further investigation into the incident, it was discovered that the suspect had previously been arrested for petit larceny from the same business back in 2019, and he had been given a legal notice to not return to the store’s property.

The suspect was transported to the Corning Police Department where he was processed and then transported by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies to the Steuben County Jail to await a Saturday evening C.A.P. arraignment.

The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office requested a bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 property bond on the subject. The District Attorney’s request was denied and the suspect was released from custody Saturday evening.

The suspect, KYLE HORTON, 20, Corning, was arrested by Corning City Police and has been charged with:

1) Burglary 3rd degree – D Felony

2) Robbery 3rd degree – D Felony

3) Criminal Mischief 4th degree – A Misdemeanor

4) Petit Larceny – A Misdemeanor

On October 27, 2019 Corning City Police assisted NY State Police in arresting Horton after he allegedly robbed a South Corning business and fled the scene.

He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree because as it is alleged that Horton threatened the use of a weapon during that robbery. He was committed to the Steuben County Jail for that charge, but he was released from custody in March of 2020.

The Corning Police have encountered Horton 20 times since March 11, 2020. City Police have arrested and charged him 3 times with various offenses.

On April 24, 2020 Horton was charged with Assault in the Second Degree in the Village of Painted Post after he stabbed a man with a hypodermic needle. He was arraigned on that charge and then released from custody.