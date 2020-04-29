Breaking News
Two new nursing home deaths in Hornell
Live Now
President Trump Participates in Round-Table on the plan for opening up America

Corning man receives multiple charges in relation to animal cruelty

News
Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on April 24, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Thomas, 38, of Rose Road, Corning, after receiving a report of possible animal cruelty.

Officer of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation had previously responded to the location due to a report of unlawful burning and observed several crated dogs who appeared to be in some state of alleged distress.

Upon arriving on the scene an deputies observed twenty dogs who were allegedly without adequate shelter, six of which were deemed to be in need of immediate medical attention.

It is alleged that Thomas failed to provide adequate shelter for the twenty dogs.

Thomas was charged with twenty counts of fail to provide Appropriate Shelter for Dogs Stored Outside, a violation of the Agriculture and Markets Law, to appear in the Town of Corning Court at a later date.

Deputies will re-visit Thomas to ensure that appropriate shelter and medical attention has been provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now