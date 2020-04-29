Corning man receives multiple charges in relation to animal cruelty

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on April 24, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Thomas, 38, of Rose Road, Corning, after receiving a report of possible animal cruelty.

Officer of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation had previously responded to the location due to a report of unlawful burning and observed several crated dogs who appeared to be in some state of alleged distress.

Upon arriving on the scene an deputies observed twenty dogs who were allegedly without adequate shelter, six of which were deemed to be in need of immediate medical attention.

It is alleged that Thomas failed to provide adequate shelter for the twenty dogs.

Thomas was charged with twenty counts of fail to provide Appropriate Shelter for Dogs Stored Outside, a violation of the Agriculture and Markets Law, to appear in the Town of Corning Court at a later date.

Deputies will re-visit Thomas to ensure that appropriate shelter and medical attention has been provided.