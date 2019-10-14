Corning Museum of Glass hosting Blown Away winner

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Deborah Czeresko, the winner of the first season of reality show competition Blown Away, is a guest at the Corning Museum of Glass, is continuing her Blown Away Residency.

She will be working on a new piece based on car parts and overhauling pieces from the show in Ampetheatre 3 from October 14-17 from 10 A.M. until 12 P.M. and 1:15 P.M. until around 4 P.M.

Works from the show are also displayed, from Czeresko, and the other competitors on the show as well. The runner up also has part of his installation being displayed as well.

Admission to the Corning Museum of Glass for local residents is half off, $10 for adults, kids, and teens 17 years and younger are free. The demos are free with admission.