Corning Painted-Post Area School District plans to send reopening layouts to Board of Education

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Schools will be soon sending information on layouts for the upcoming school year to the Board of Education.



As schools will try to open for the fall semester, Corning Painted-Post School District has released a statement to 18News on guidelines of their reopening process.



According to the school district Superintendent, faculty members will operate the school year in a blended model, entailing both in-person and off-site (virtual) learning or a full off-site virtual model.



The school plans to remodel classrooms providing safety for students as they return for the fall.

The Board of Education will review and approve the plans for submission, and the school district will submit all plans by Friday, July 31.