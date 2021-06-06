Corning-Painted Post High School students and staff enterprise a COVID-19 musical

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning-Painted Post High School has lightened the thought of COVID-19 using a non-traditional musical titled “Dear Corona” to honor the progress made during the pandemic.

The virus has been a hard topic for many to digest, but with the collaboration of faculty, staff, and students of the CPP High School Drama Club’s new play, the community now has a better understanding of the topic and its effects on kids.

This weekend students will bring their talent front and center to tackle the seriousness of COVID-19 and the effects that it’s had thus far.

“All that we were trying to do is make something that everyone can relate to and something that has meaning,” said Taylor Hurd, CPP High School Drama Club Student.

In addition to the students looking to educate the youth using their play, the cast has connected with a local organization to raise money and awareness.

“This run that we’re doing we’re donating half of our profits to the Girl Scouts who are committed to helping our local homeless population, and which is one of the themes that is in the show, and I would love to see this being performed again someday, ” said Amy Ginalski Choral And Instrumental Teacher and Musician

The musical continues this weekend at CPP High School tomorrow at 7 PM and then Sunday at 2 PM.

To attend the musical in person or stream the play, you will need to purchase tickets on the CPP High School Website.