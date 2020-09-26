Corning-Painted Post Historical Society hosts Fall fundraiser

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Corning community came together today to help the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes.

The annual fall heritage festival was canceled this year but, members of the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society put together a fundraiser instead.

“We’re holding our fundraiser in place of the fall heritage festival…we’re calling it the fall fundraiser to raise money for the museum,” says Pat Manahan, an event and education coordinator for Corning-Painted Post Historical Society.

The event was held entirely outdoors and featured a great assortment of antiques, and collectibles for sale along with more.

In guidance with covid restrictions there was limited capacity and very strict guidelines and safety precautions in place for the event.