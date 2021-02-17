Corning Police arrest fugitive wanted in Florida for sexual battery of a child

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Corning Police Department arrested a fugitive from Florida, which they have been looking for since the beginning of the year.

Corning Police arrested Jaimickel Florence early Wednesday afternoon after they responded to a call on the 200 block of Cluthra Lane in the City of Corning.

Police said the call was in response to a woman screaming. As officers approached the residence, they also heard a male’s voice from inside the apartment, then identified as Florence.

Florence is known by police as a fugitive from the State of Florida.

Allegedly, participating in the sexual battery of an 11-year-old child.

Corning Police has been working with Florida officials since January to locate Florence.

Based on the Jacksonville, FL Sheriff’s investigation, a full extradition arrest warrant was issued by the Duvall County Court for sexual battery against a child.

Florence was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice and transported to the Steuben County Jail by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office where he will await extradition back to Florida.