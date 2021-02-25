Corning Police arrest man after punching officer

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Corning Police Department arrested a man for assaulting a police officer in the City of Corning.

Wednesday morning, a uniformed cop approached Shane Wood after seeing him walking in the area of Denison Parkway and Wall Street and attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect, Shane Wood failed to comply with the officer’s verbal commands and he fled on foot.

Additional Corning officers responded to the area to assist. Wood was located after a short pursuit on Wall Street, near E First Street.

As a uniformed police officer approached the suspect and gave verbal commands to stop, Wood attacked the officer and punched him in the head.

32-year-old Shane Wood of Corning was taken into custody and processed for the original charge of an assault stemming from a 2/12/21 complaint.

He was also charged with assault in the 2nd degree upon a Police Officer, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

The injured officer was transported to Corning Hospital for treatment and is expected to return to full duty in the next few days.

Wood was transported to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment Wednesday.

Wood was arraigned and remanded to the Steuben County Jail, with cash bail of $10,000.