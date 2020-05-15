Corning Police arrest man for possession of a weapon

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On May 14, at approximately 12:15 am, Corning Police arrested and charged Brendan Wentling on possession of a weapon charges.

Early morning on May 14, members of the Corning Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 352 in the City of Corning.

After interviewing and investigating the occupants of the vehicle, Officers located a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a quantity of suspected narcotics.

Wentling was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Wentling was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment Thursday morning in Steuben County’s Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court.

Wentling was then released from custody after arraignment on his own recognizance at approximately 9:30 am.

Wentling is scheduled to return to Court at a later date. Further charges are expected as the investigation into the possession of the loaded handgun and suspected narcotics continues.