Corning Police Reform and Reinvention collaborative has been ratified by city council

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The City of Corning proudly announced its Police Reform and Reinvention collaborative has been ratified by the City Council and the City Manager.

The effort also involved consulting with over 100 people from dozens of stakeholder groups and engaging in listening sessions with the general public.

The process reflected upon and considered the voices within the community that wanted to be heard.

Input from this process resulted in a set of 35 action items that are meant to improve policing in 5 areas— Equality & Social Justice; Transparency & Accountability; Community Relations; Training; and Policies & Procedures.

Now that the City’s plan has been ratified, members of the Corning Police Department can begin to implement it while continuing to provide the best police service to our community. Jeff Spaulding, City of Corning Police Chief

The initiative has submitted to the New York State Division of the Budget as required by the Governor’s Executive Order.