Corning Public Theater to be renovated

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local building in Corning is being renovated, after experiencing major water damage earlier this year.

The Corning public theater was formed a little over two years ago with the intent to acquire the building and renovate it to provide a performance venue and conference center for corning.

Recently, the building has experienced a great deal of rain which has caused the owners to get the ceiling repaired.

Corning Public Theater

“So this week actually, we should be starting on repairs for the roof itself, so we can seal it up and make sure that no more rain comes in. We will be working towards raising money for, for the actual replacement of the roof, and then renovating the interior of the building so that we can turn this into a fantastic performance venue,” said Wendy Griffin, President of Corning Public Theater

The corning arts facility is awaiting a final word on its non-profit status as they continue building renovations.

