Corning Rotary Club celebrates its centennial year with new Cherry Blossom Trail Dedication

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary and to kick off the celebrations they are partnering with the city to help beautify it. The rotary club began has planting cherry blossom trees around the market street area on Wednesday, September 21, 2021.

As part of their centennial honors, they have chosen to roll out a dedication project, the rotary cherry blossom trail.

“It was part of our, our city’s parks strategy which we passed in December and called specifically for a cherry blossom trail in Denison park so we’re just fulfilling on that,” said Mayor Boland, Corning, N.Y

In addition to the cherry blossom trail, they have planted flowering bushes throughout their new attraction for people to enjoy as they blossom throughout the year.

The Corning Rotary Club is hoping once the flowering bushes grow into their full potential, the cherry blossom trail will attract more people to the Corning area.