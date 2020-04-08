Corning set for brush & lawn curb side pick-up

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The City of Corning’s Department of Public Works will start picking up Brush and Lawn debris curb side beginning, Monday, April 13, and continue every other week until Thursday, October 1.

The pick-up will follow this schedule:

➢ Monday- Southside; East of Pine Street to City Line

➢ Tuesday-Southside; West of Pine Street to City Line

➢ Wednesday- Northside; East of Dodge Avenue to City Line below RR tracks

➢ Thursday-Northside; West of Dodge Avenue to City Line and ALL areas above RR tracks

Brush: shall include trees, tree limbs, hedges, and bushes.

➢ Maximum length is 6 feet and maximum diameter is 8 inches. Piles should not exceed 6’ long X 4’ high X 5’ wide

➢ Brush less than an inch in diameter should be bundled with rope or twine (wire is not accepted).

➢ Maximum length shall not exceed 3 feet and maximum diameter of the bundle shall not exceed 18 inches.

➢ No more than 10 bundles will be collected at one time.

(Any brush containing thorny material must be bundled as stated above.)

Lawn Debris: Hedge clippings, leaves, and grass clippings.

➢ These items should be placed in an OPEN topped container.

➢ Acceptable containers are garbage cans or boxes.

➢ Containers will be emptied and left curbside.

➢ Weight Limit: Thirty (30) pounds maximum per container.

(NOTE: Plastic Bags and Paper Bags are prohibited)