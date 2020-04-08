1  of  2
Breaking News
Bath nursing home resident dies from COVID-19 Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race
Live Now
Coronavirus Response Live

Corning set for brush & lawn curb side pick-up

News
Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The City of Corning’s Department of Public Works will start picking up Brush and Lawn debris curb side beginning, Monday, April 13, and continue every other week until Thursday, October 1.

The pick-up will follow this schedule:

➢ Monday- Southside; East of Pine Street to City Line

➢ Tuesday-Southside; West of Pine Street to City Line

➢ Wednesday- Northside; East of Dodge Avenue to City Line below RR tracks

➢ Thursday-Northside; West of Dodge Avenue to City Line and ALL areas above RR tracks

Brush: shall include trees, tree limbs, hedges, and bushes.

➢ Maximum length is 6 feet and maximum diameter is 8 inches. Piles should not exceed 6’ long X 4’ high X 5’ wide

➢ Brush less than an inch in diameter should be bundled with rope or twine (wire is not accepted).

➢ Maximum length shall not exceed 3 feet and maximum diameter of the bundle shall not exceed 18 inches.

➢ No more than 10 bundles will be collected at one time.

(Any brush containing thorny material must be bundled as stated above.)

Lawn Debris: Hedge clippings, leaves, and grass clippings.

➢ These items should be placed in an OPEN topped container.

➢ Acceptable containers are garbage cans or boxes.

➢ Containers will be emptied and left curbside.

➢ Weight Limit: Thirty (30) pounds maximum per container.

(NOTE: Plastic Bags and Paper Bags are prohibited)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now