CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Sister Cities Association welcomes a delegation of six adults from San Giovanni Valdarno for their first visit to Corning and the surrounding areas.

The delegation from San Giovanni Valdarno (SGV) will spend six days touring Corning Museum of Glass, attending dinners, meeting with Corning Enterprise and Gaffer District Administration, visiting Niagara Falls and various wineries, and meeting Corning city council members.

On Thursday, May 25th, students and faculty part of the program at the Corning Painted Post High School welcomed the delegation ahead of the reception with signs following special remarks from Mayor William Bolin and New York State Representative Phil Palmesano.

Mayor Bolin awarded Valentina Vali, Mayor of SGV, the key to the City of Corning. Along with giving pens to the city to the delegation. NYS Representative Palmesano award both the Mayor of Corning and SGV, an official proclamation from the New York State Assembly.

SGV extended the offer to start the program in support after the 9/11 terrorist attack. The Corning City Council approved the adoption of San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy, as a sister city, on May 5th, 2003.

“I’ve been here for a number of these welcome visits, and it’s just really great to see the smile smiles on everyone’s face. This is just an important tradition that’s been a part of the city of Corning with our sister city San Giovanni Valdarno,” said NYS Representative Palmesano.

Both Corning and SGV share a history in glass making. The highlight of the day commenced as the mayor of SGV and Mayor Boland cut the glass ribbon and officially kick off GlassFest 2023.

“It’s a wonderful foundation and for twenty years we’ve been going back and forth, adult visits and student sharing friendship and that’s a wonderful, enduring relationship. We’re here today to renew that relationship and take it into the future,” says Mayor Boland.

On Friday, May 26, the mayors of Corning and SGV, along with committee members, will meet at the Centerway Square at 3:30 p.m. and begin their walk to the Little Joe Tower at 4:00 p.m. There will be a ceremony where both mayors will re-sign their allegiance and commitment to continue the sister cities relationship.