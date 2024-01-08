CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Voting opened today in the quarterfinals of the “The Greatest Baker” online contest, featuring TV “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro. Kyra VanWinkle, the owner of “Kyra’s Cupcakery” in Corning is still in the running. The top prize is $10,000, an appearance in “Bake from Scratch” magazine, and a meeting with the “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro.

Kyra sent this message to 18 News after learning she made it to the quarterfinals.

“Hi my name is Kyra Diane VanWinkle owner of my Kyra’s Cupcakery in the Corning NY area! I am a quarterfinalist in the greatest baker competition and I am so stoked to be apart of it! I started my bakery back in 2021 and it’s hit off since then! Also I have always been a big fan of Buddy Valastro! I watch his show Cake Boss all the time!! I take a lot of notes on what he does to perfect his cakes and once I heard he was doing a baking competition this year I had to join in on it!!! I have always loved art since I was a little girl and I loved it so much i wanted to use my talent that Jesus Christ gave me to glorify Him in my bakery and to be able to be a stay home with my two daughters and support my family! I love baking so much, because it’s like edible art to me! I didn’t think I would make it this far in the competition, but I am just so thankful for all the love and support from family, friends, my community and people from all over!! Please support my bakery and go vote for me to keep me in the running!! Thank you all so much!!”

You can vote for Kyra here. Voting for Semi-Finalists ends Thursday the 18th of January at 7PM PST, or 10PM EST. According to competition’s website, people can vote once every 24 hours for free. There are also options to cast 5, 10, 25, 50, 100 and 250 votes at a time for a “donation” in the same amount. Here are the rules listed on the site:

HOW TO VOTE

COMPETITORS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO DONATE OR PAY FOR VOTES FOR THEMSELVES. COMPETITORS ARE ALSO PROHIBITED FROM CASTING VOTES BY DONATION FOR THEMSELVES. COMPETITORS CAUGHT PAYING FOR VOTES, OR CASTING VOTES BY DONATION, FOR THEMSELVES, MAY BE SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION. THE USE OF A COMPETITOR’S PAYMENT METHOD(S) (PERSONAL, BUSINESS, ETC.) OR FUNDS, TO DONATE OR PAY FOR VOTES TO CAST FOR THAT COMPETITOR IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. All Voters voting by donation/casting votes by donation must be at least eighteen (18) years or older on the date that their donations/votes by donation are made/cast.

Voters can vote by doing the following: (a) all Voters will earn one (1) free vote every twenty-four (24) hours, which they can cast for their favorite Competitor, after Operator verifies Voter eligibility (whether via Facebook, SMS verification, payment method verification, or other process); and/or (b) Voters of eligible age can donate to cast additional votes (for one or more Competitors). Voters that have verified eligibility via payment method may be entitled to one (1) additional free vote every twenty-four (24) hours. Operator retains the right to provide additional means of voting (e.g. 2-for-1 votes), which may be offered to voters at any point during the Competition, at its sole discretion. “Qualifying Votes” are those placed in accordance with these Rules and the Terms of Use, which can also be found on the Website.

The winning Competitor(s) of each round of the Competition will be determined based upon the number of Qualifying Votes received, with those Competitors receiving the highest number of Qualifying Votes deemed the winner(s) of that round. “Bot” activity or any kind of robotic or automated voting mechanism is not an accepted form of voting and such votes will not be counted, if discovered. If this type of invalid voting is detected, the individual, associated IP address, email address, and mobile phone number will be banned from voting and/or participating in the Competition. At its sole discretion, Operator reserves the right to disqualify Competitors suspected in encouraging, soliciting, or otherwise knowingly participating in this type of activity, or any other voting activity Operator deems unfair or contrary to the spirit of the Competition. Operator reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry or voting process, or the operation of the Competition, in any way.

Three other local women nearly made it to the quarterfinals after moving into wildcard rounds. Lisa Fieno is the owner of “The Cakery” in Elmira. Katie Akins is also from Elmira. She is a school psychologist who bakes as a hobby. Melissa Landis is the owner of “The Bakery at ML Cakes & Catering” in Wayland, New York. All three placed second in their separate wildcard groups.

Here is the full competition schedule from greatestbaker.com.

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

OPERATOR WILL SELECT, IN ITS SOLE, ABSOLUTE, AND COMPLETE DISCRETION, WHICH ENTRANTS THAT HAVE SUBMITTED ENTRIES PRIOR TO THE ENTRY DEADLINE WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE COMPETITION AS COMPETITORS. Upon entry, Competitors will be divided into groups and advance to the initial public voting round. Subsequent public voting rounds (individually a “Round” and, collectively, the “Rounds”) will progressively reduce the number of Competitors. Public voting begins November 27, 2023.