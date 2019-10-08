Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Corning’s Rockwell Museum looking for volunteers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, October 10th from 4-6 the Rockwell Museum will be hosting a volunteer open house which is an opportunity for anyone interested in volunteering at the museum to come and learn about the activities you can get involved with.

Volunteers help lead art projects with students and lead tours for adults and kids so Willa Vogel, Marketing Manager at the Rockwell Museum says , “If you love history and love art, we’d love to hear from you and let us know you’re coming through”.

Vogel says they serve about 13,000 school kids in a year and they need these volunteers to help lead tours. She says the training is very robust and that you learn a lot and become very equipped to lead these tours for both kids and adults.

Vogel also says that applications for the Rockwell Museum’s 5th annual Gingerbread Invitational are due October 18th and you can find out all about this years Invitational at https://rockwellmuseum.org/ .

This year’s theme is “My Dream Home”, and the winning teams gingerbread will be on display at the museum throughout the Christmas season.

Correction: The guest misspoke and stated the incorrect date, this has been updated to the correct date.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator