Coronavirus negatively impacting companies and public organizations

The coronavirus is negatively impacting a variety of private and public organizations. Many institutions are taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.

For example, text alerts sent from an Augusta hair salon ask clients to reschedule if they have had a fever in the last 72 hours. Titness gyms across Georgia and South Carolina are sending out emails telling exercisers how they are cleaning equipment.

School systems are notifying parents about coronavirus precautions as well.

Richmond county schools sent a letter home. You can also view it on their website and when you get there, you will to see a popup message that reads in part– “The Richmond County school system does not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus in our schools…. We ask that you help keep our students and staff safe by staying informed, practicing good hygiene, and staying home or keeping children home if they have been running a fever or are exhibiting signs of a fever.”

Both Columbia and Aiken county schools sent out push alerts with similar messages and links to their websites.

“It is not good. People right now don’t want to travel,” says Brian Sumers, Senior Aviation Business Editor for Skift.

The New York Times reports, an industry trade group says the coronavirus could wipe out between $63 and $113 billion in worldwide airline revenues this year.

“The last time we’ve seen anything close to this was post 9/11,” says Scott Solombrino, Executive Director for the Global Business Travel Association.

Starbucks expects a loss of $400 to $430 million in China and here in the United States, the coffee giant has paused the use of reusable cups.

The Dow Jones opened Friday 800 points lower as coronavirus fear continues to impact wall street.

Stores like Kroger are limiting what you can buy. Online shoppers could see a notification that reads notification: “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to 5 each per order.”

Coronavirus is not hurting Costco. The affect has been quite the opposite. The retailer reported an increase in sales in the latest quarter as consumers stock up on cleaning products, food and household essentials in bulk.