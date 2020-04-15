Live Now
Coronavirus Response Live: When Will NYS Reopen?

Coronavirus Response Live: when will NYS reopen?

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting what is being done across the State of New York to stop the spread of coronavirus. The question on everyone’s mind is when will New York State reopen? The Governor has voiced his concern over opening parts of the state before others to eliminate people moving to a part of the state with relaxed regulations.

Another big issue facing the state is the future of the school system. With schools closed until at least April 29, there is a lot of uncertainty on how schools will make sure students are being educated following state standards.

Coronavirus Response Live airs every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now