Cortland County a COVID-19 hot spot with 7% positivity, according to Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for the media to give an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state.
One worrisome spot is Cortland County, which has a 7% rate of infection on Monday. The rest of the state has an overall infection rate of 1.2%. The so-called microclusters or red zones of Rockland County, Orange County, and Brooklyn, have an infection rate of 2.9%. When those numbers are compared to the rest of the United States, 48 states have a higher infection rate than New York State.
Below is a breakdown of infection rates by region:
- New York City: 1.3%
- Capital District: 0.8%
- Central New York: 2.1%
- Finger Lakes: 1.4%
- Long Island: 0.9%
- Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.7%
- Mohawk Valley: 0.4%
- North Country: 1.3%
- Southern Tier: 1.8%
- Western New York: 1.2%
- Orange County: 1.8%
- Rockland County: 2%
- Kings County: 1.4%
- Cortland County: 7%
According to Cuomo, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death of Americans. Coronavirus has killed more Americans this year than stroke, lower respiratory disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.