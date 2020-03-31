1  of  2
Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus

by: Andrew Schnitker

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: Musician Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel performs onstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for George Strait)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Benson, 69, said in the post that he started feeling “tired” around 10 days ago, but wasn’t able to get tested at the time. He says he went back Monday with the same feelings and was able to get tested for the virus.

The Austin-based musician says he’s not experiencing the normal symptoms connected to COVID-19 like a fever or cough, but has a headache.

Benson and Asleep at the Wheel are staples in the Austin and country music scene. Benson moved the band to Central Texas in the 70s and, for the most part, has remained in the area. Benson has a longtime friendship and connection with Willie Nelson.

This weekend, country singer Joe Diffie, 61, died from complications of coronavirus.

Folk and country musician John Prine was diagnosed with COVD-19 last week and is currently hospitalized for the illness, according to a social media post from his family.

