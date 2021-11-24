County and local police departments to take part in statewide STOP-DWI Thanksgiving campaign

(WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard announced today that Steuben County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The increased road traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday, unfortunately, means more traffic accidents are to come in the coming days.

To combat this, a combined effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives will be undergone by law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI programs will be participating in special engagement efforts.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/End of Summer, Halloween, Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day.