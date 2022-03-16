ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A couple of days back, County Executives across New York State spent time in Albany going over budgets to put their plans in place for the year.

Steuben County’s Manager Jack Wheeler mentioned that 3 quarters of a million dollars is being intercepted from their sales tax to pay for state obligations. Now, all local taxes will be used for local projects that will benefit all the counties of new york state.

“So the good news is for aim the governor’s budget proposes to restore that to be a state program fully state-funded so the counties would not have to pay any of that out of our sales tax funds,” said Jack Wheeler, County Manager, Steuben County.

Wheeler noted, unlike other years, they don’t have a lot of pay cuts. They don’t have to readjust programs to assure that they can meet the demands of New York State. However, there are some concerns for New York State that both the Governor, the assembly, and the senate are negotiating to approve.

“With the lawsuits that most counties I think all counties in New York State were part of, for opioid manufacturers and distributors. You know, we have to come up with a plan to use those funds to help bolster either substance use services or some other avenue impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said Wheeler.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss shared that similar to other counties, Chemung County will not have to worry about sales tax coming out of the local budget. Although, hospitals are now getting a portion of the sales taxes to distribute to distressed hospitals.

“That’s supposed to sunset. We want to make sure that that sunset clause remains in there. It looks like that’s in the budget,” said Moss.

Moss also shared that their main focus is their sewer project consolidating two plans into one.