Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

County Route 22 bridge construction complete

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Work on the $2.3 million replacement of the 60-year-old County Route 22 bridge over the Canisteo River in the Town of Cameron is complete.

The cost of the $2.3 million, 207-foot bridge was absorbed through 95 percent federal funding and 5 percent county funding.

The new construction was completed well before the projected November deadline with changes expected to improve flow and reduce debris collected under the bridge, County Engineer Steve Catherman said.

The bridge is part of a common route between Bath and travelers from Hedgesville, Jasper, Woodhull and Addison, with 540 vehicles crossing it daily.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now