COVID-19 cases in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to sweep across New York State, and now almost every county in Central New York has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In total there are 58 confirmed coronavirus cases in Central New York.

Below is a breakdown by county of where the COVID-19 cases are: The numbers were last updated on Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

  • Onondaga – 34
  • Tompkins – 12
  • Oneida – 5
  • Wayne – 3
  • Cortland – 2
  • Cayuga – 1
  • Madison – 3
  • Oswego – 0
  • Seneca – 0

Throughout New York State, there are over 10,000 cases of the virus.

