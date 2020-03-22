COVID-19 cases in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to sweep across New York State, and now almost every county in Central New York has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In total there are 58 confirmed coronavirus cases in Central New York.

Below is a breakdown by county of where the COVID-19 cases are: The numbers were last updated on Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Onondaga – 34

Tompkins – 12

Oneida – 5

Wayne – 3

Cortland – 2

Cayuga – 1

Madison – 3

Oswego – 0

Seneca – 0

Throughout New York State, there are over 10,000 cases of the virus.