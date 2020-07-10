COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 400,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The number of COVID-19 cases in New York has surpassed 400,000.
With 786 new cases found on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s new total number of cases identified this year is 400,299.
Those new cases were found in 1.06 percent of the 73,558 people who were tested on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the percentage of people who tested positive in each region of the state:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.2%
|0.8%
|1.9%
|Finger Lakes
|1.4%
|0.9%
|1.7%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.7%
|1.3%
|Western New York
|1.7%
|0.9%
|1.0%
New cases appeared in 47 different counties.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,190
|7
|Allegany
|64
|0
|Broome
|784
|14
|Cattaraugus
|134
|3
|Cayuga
|124
|0
|Chautauqua
|155
|3
|Chemung
|148
|0
|Chenango
|166
|3
|Clinton
|107
|0
|Columbia
|482
|0
|Cortland
|56
|1
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,262
|7
|Erie
|7,660
|36
|Essex
|51
|0
|Franklin
|35
|1
|Fulton
|264
|1
|Genesee
|246
|2
|Greene
|264
|1
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|184
|2
|Jefferson
|95
|0
|Lewis
|31
|0
|Livingston
|144
|4
|Madison
|371
|3
|Monroe
|4,120
|46
|Montgomery
|128
|3
|Nassau
|42,232
|68
|Niagara
|1,327
|12
|NYC
|218,403
|351
|Oneida
|1,806
|15
|Onondaga
|3,078
|28
|Ontario
|293
|3
|Orange
|10,820
|10
|Orleans
|287
|1
|Oswego
|216
|5
|Otsego
|88
|2
|Putnam
|1,355
|7
|Rensselaer
|588
|2
|Rockland
|13,691
|8
|Saratoga
|587
|2
|Schenectady
|852
|4
|Schoharie
|62
|1
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|73
|0
|St. Lawrence
|227
|0
|Steuben
|272
|0
|Suffolk
|41,911
|62
|Sullivan
|1,464
|4
|Tioga
|159
|8
|Tompkins
|181
|1
|Ulster
|1,853
|2
|Warren
|274
|1
|Washington
|249
|1
|Wayne
|201
|6
|Westchester
|35,226
|43
|Wyoming
|101
|2
|Yates
|48
|0
Here is New York’s COVID-19 breakdown for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 826 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 87 (+8)
- Hospital Counties – 33
- Number ICU – 178 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 92 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 71,371 (+92)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 24,968