COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 400,000

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The number of COVID-19 cases in New York has surpassed 400,000.

With 786 new cases found on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s new total number of cases identified this year is 400,299.

Those new cases were found in 1.06 percent of the 73,558 people who were tested on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the percentage of people who tested positive in each region of the state:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.9% 0.7% 0.7% Central New York 1.2% 0.8% 1.9% Finger Lakes 1.4% 0.9% 1.7% Long Island 1.3% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 0.6% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% New York City 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.4% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.7% 1.3% Western New York 1.7% 0.9% 1.0%

New cases appeared in 47 different counties.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,190 7 Allegany 64 0 Broome 784 14 Cattaraugus 134 3 Cayuga 124 0 Chautauqua 155 3 Chemung 148 0 Chenango 166 3 Clinton 107 0 Columbia 482 0 Cortland 56 1 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,262 7 Erie 7,660 36 Essex 51 0 Franklin 35 1 Fulton 264 1 Genesee 246 2 Greene 264 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 184 2 Jefferson 95 0 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 144 4 Madison 371 3 Monroe 4,120 46 Montgomery 128 3 Nassau 42,232 68 Niagara 1,327 12 NYC 218,403 351 Oneida 1,806 15 Onondaga 3,078 28 Ontario 293 3 Orange 10,820 10 Orleans 287 1 Oswego 216 5 Otsego 88 2 Putnam 1,355 7 Rensselaer 588 2 Rockland 13,691 8 Saratoga 587 2 Schenectady 852 4 Schoharie 62 1 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 73 0 St. Lawrence 227 0 Steuben 272 0 Suffolk 41,911 62 Sullivan 1,464 4 Tioga 159 8 Tompkins 181 1 Ulster 1,853 2 Warren 274 1 Washington 249 1 Wayne 201 6 Westchester 35,226 43 Wyoming 101 2 Yates 48 0

Here is New York’s COVID-19 breakdown for Thursday: