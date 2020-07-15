Covid-19 doesn’t stop Chemung County from hosting live tax-foreclosure auction

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County typically has a well attended live real estate auction for the county’s tax-foreclosed homes, and this year is no different. Although, due to Covid-19, the auction is being held online.

18 News spoke with RJ Klisiewicz, the operations manager for Auctions International who is overseeing the auction. He says he was not surprised by the participation even though many people have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“I do believe that posting it in an online format is both intriguing and convenient, which I think is why we’re seeing such an increase in traffic and participation and a seemingly different type of auction.”

All properties start at $50 but that is not necessarily the minimum. The bidding platform has you bid in increments so that the bidding stays fair.

There are around 90 different properties up for auction. Auctions International say they are not charging Chemung County for hosting the auction, instead bidders will be charged a 6% buyers premium.

July 10 is when the 24/7 online auction began, and it will continue through Thursday, July 23 at 10AM.

To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website.

Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet (and required documentation) to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052.

Packets must be received by 4 PM, July 21, or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.

For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.chemungcountyny.gov and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com.