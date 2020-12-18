COVID-19 makes changes to 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony

Courtesy of Tom Doud, Bath WAA Co-Coordinator

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony was held Friday, privately at Bath National Cemetery.

Placing the wreaths on graves of veterans buried at the cemetery was canceled to the public this year due to Covid-19 cases and public health guidelines.

Instead, this year, seven wreaths were placed at the foot of the monument by veterans representing each branch of the armed forces.

This year the WAA received over 3,000 wreaths sponsored for this year’s event. Wreaths not used will go to Wreaths Across America 2021, which takes place Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Starting on Saturday, December 19 through January 15, all wreaths sponsored through a registered WAA Sponsorship Group will be matched by WAA Headquarters for placement next December.