Covid-19 numbers in the NY State Prison and Parole system continue to rise

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- As of this morning, 319 of the Department’s approximately 29,000 employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Fifty-five of the Department’s approximately 43,000 incarcerated individuals, as well as 15 of the more than 35,000 parolees under supervision, have confirmed cases.

With each confirmed case, DOCCS works with the Department of Health to identify any potentially exposed individuals to provide notifications and to stop the spread of the virus.

For security reasons, DOCCS is not disclosing information on the facilities where those impacted work, or are incarcerated or hospitalized.

To date (4/7/20), the Department has had five COVID-19 related deaths: a civilian employee, two incarcerated individuals whose official cause of death is pending, and two parolees.

The official cause of death will be determined and released by the County Medical Examiner’s Office pursuant to County Law §671 and §674, whereby state coroners and medical examiners determine the cause of death.

County Law §677 leaves it to coroners and medical examiners to determine if results will be released and to whom.

