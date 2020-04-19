COVID-19 scam warning for business owners

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Earlier today, Dennis Davin, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary warned businesses in Pennsylvania of the potential scams related to the Small Business Administration loans.

The scams follow the CARES Act which President Trump signed into law on March 27th. The law provided $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses and temporary programs to aid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCED has received reports of individuals posing as loan agents and asking for payment to apply for a loan.

Davin commented, “While this pandemic has showcased some of the very best amongst us in our state stepping up, there are individuals who unfortunately will take advantage of vulnerable citizens.”

“The Wolf Administration is committed to the safety, rights, and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians business owners, and reminds everyone that no one needs to pay for services to apply for SBA loans,” Davin said.

The DCED said “the application process is simple and the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) offer application assistance free of charge.”

The SBA is also providing at least two free weekly webinars to individuals who may need further assistance. Additional resources and information for businesses is regularly updated on the DCED Resource Website.