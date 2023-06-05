ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The family of 24-year-old George Watts of Lockwood has filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S Dept. of Defense of “willful misconduct” in the death of their son, by deceiving millions of Americans into taking Covid-19 vaccines that were unsafe and “experimental.” The lawsuit accuses the DOD of orchestrating the largest medical experiment without consent in modern history.

Watts died in October of 2021 after taking two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. His family says he was a homebody who loved video games, and had no prior medical history.

Because he wanted to take his classes in person, George needed to be fully vaccinated. He received his first shot of Pfizer in August and his second in September. His parents said he chose that vaccine because it was recently fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration.

After his first dose, George Jr. experienced complications, which he chose to keep to himself. According to his parents, blood was in his urine after the first shot. He then received his second dose in mid-September, where he experienced flu-like symptoms that did not resolve.

“I noticed he was starting to get puffy in the face like a sinus issue… He had a cough and I decided to take him to the emergency room to see what was going on,” explained George Watts Sr., George Jr.’s father.

According to the autopsy report, they went to the emergency room in October, hoping for answers. He complained of several symptoms, but none that were cardiac-related, according to the report. After a workup and a negative COVID-19 test, doctors diagnosed George Jr. with a sinus infection and prescribed antibiotics. The Watts family was told his infection should resolve in a week or two.

George Jr. was still feeling ill a week later, so they went back to the emergency room for another assessment. He presented with similar symptoms, according to the Coroner’s office, and doctors advised that the sinus infection could take extra time to go away.

By the end of October, his symptoms were even worse. His parents told 18 News he began coughing up blood and experienced pain in his feet, hands, and teeth. He also became extremely sensitive to sunlight.

“I told him that I was going to take him to the emergency room the next day after I got out of work,” George Sr. said. “We never made that trip to the emergency room.”

George died on October 27th, 2021 after collapsing in his room. An autopsy report from the Bradford County Coroner’s Office says he died from “COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis” which is an inflammation of the heart.

A lawsuit filed by the Watts family says George is one of more than 270 million americans that were used by the Department of Defense as quote “human subjects in its medical experiment, the largest in modern history.

A Department of Defense spokesperson sent 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina the following statement:

“The Department of Defense declines to comment due to ongoing litigation”

– Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, DOD Spokesperson

We also reached out to the Centers for Disease Control to ask how many americans have died from Covid-19 vaccine-related complications. A spokesperson sent 18 News the following statement.

“Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare. More than 672 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 1, 2023. During this time, VAERS received 19,476 preliminary reports of death (0.0029%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA clinicians review reports of death to VAERS including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records. Continued monitoring has identified nine deaths causally associated with COVID-19 vaccination. These nine deaths were the result of complications of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome following the J & J Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and FDA continue to review reports of death following COVID-19 vaccination and update information as it becomes available.”

