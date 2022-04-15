ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – While much of the country is at low risk for COVID, New York State is looking a bit different.

In February of this year, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention added COVID-19 Community levels as a way to better monitor COVID’s impact on communities. The CDC states that currently there are 14 counties, districts, or territories with high COVID-19 Community levels, 10 of which are in Upstate New York.

Broome, Tioga, Seneca and Cayuga all show up orange, which means high risk, as of April 15. Schuyler County is at medium risk; however, its neighbors Chemung and Steuben remain low. These levels are determined by the number of new admissions and inpatient bed metrics.

According to county leaders, this new surge is due to subvariants of the BA.2 Omicron variant.

Health experts are reminding residents to continue to mask up and protect themselves, especially in indoor places.

“I’m just here to remind everybody that the pandemic is still here, and people can be tired, I’m tired too, but the virus is not tired, I think it’s important to remember that it’s going to keep on going and it’s changing its shape and it’s changing its style and it’s challenging us and we really need to step up to its challenge,” says Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

With the Easter holiday coming up this weekend, the CDC recommends everyone that will be indoors or traveling to high-risk counties wear a mask.

Health officials also state that even if you had COVID before, it is possible to get a new strain.