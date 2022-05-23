ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- According to new data from the CDC, 100,000 new coronavirus cases are being confirmed in the United States on a daily basis.

New York alone, that we know about, is making up approximately 6,500 of those.

However, for the first time in several weeks, Steuben County is seeing a slight decrease in positive cases.

According to the Steuben County website there are 415 active cases, but according to the Public Health Director, Darleen Smith, the site represents a weeks worth of data, so there wasn’t 415 positive cases today.

COVID has been on the decline the past two summers, but according to the AP, the WHO chief says COVID is far from over.

Smith believes this increase in positive cases is due to this subvariant of Omicron, as it’s highly transmissible.

“So between that and the fact that if folks are not quite up to date, you know, maybe they got their first and second shots in the series last year and haven’t been boosted yet. You know, it’s the data is showing that the efficacy of the vaccine does wane over time, so folks are not up to date with their boosters then you know, I think that’s certainly definitely a contributing factor to still experiencing the higher case numbers even though Summer is approaching,” says Smith.

Smith does believe that the number of positive cases is much higher due to at-home testing and people not reporting their positive results.

She adds, though, that last week 136 people did report their at-home results.

While it is hard to predict, Smith is hopeful that as the weather continues to warm and people head outside more, the positive cases will continue to trend downwards.