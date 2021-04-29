COVID positive spike at Corning-Painted Post High School

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Twenty-one students at Corning-Painted Post High School have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, according to the NY School COVID Report Card.

Corning-Painted Post High School has had 82 students and 16 staff members test positive since Sept. 8, 2020. The high school has 1,350 students, of which 1,021 are in school, and 117 staff, all but 10 being on-site.

Corning-Painted Post’s eight other schools have had 88 total cases among students, according to the state’s COVID Report Card.

CPP Superintendent Michelle Caulfield does not believe that the new positive cases will effect in-person learning.

“I still stand by school being the place that you’re safest because it’s the place that you are following the rules,” Caufield said. “It’s eight hours a day where our students are following the rules so that would not play into it until the numbers increased in our county enough that everything was starting to close down again.”

“I can tell you some of the cases at CPP are related to each other but not all of them,” Darlene Smith, Steuben County Director of Public Health said. “Also, it is not a result of moving to 3 ft distance because they haven’t done that yet.”

In March, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their school guidelines recommending that students should maintain 3 feet distance in a classroom while wearing masks.

According to the NY COVID report card, other schools in the region have not experienced similar outbreaks. Here are some regional school district’s numbers as of 12 p.m. on April 29.

Addison Central School District

Total student cases: 31

High school cases in the last two weeks: 2

Bath Central School District

Total student cases: 41

High school cases in the last two week: 0

Campbell-Savona

Total student cases: 12

High school cases in the last two weeks: 1

Elmira City School District

Total student cases: 69

High school cases in the last two week: 5

Horseheads Central School District

Total student cases: 25

High school cases in the last two weeks: 0

Watkins Glen Central School District

Total student cases: 30

High school cases in the last two weeks: 0

On Wednesday Steuben County’s 7-day rolling average is 4.3% with 186 active cases.

Since October 14, 10.5 percent of Steuben County’s positive cases have been in residents 10-19, according to the county dashboard.

“Though there has been an increase of positive cases in April at the school the number is down from last week,” Smith said.