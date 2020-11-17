COVID quarantine requirement warning road signs start to go up in Vermont

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital Region has seen a steady increase in positivity since Saturday, nearing a Monday rate of 3%.

"The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID," Cuomo said. "Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don't go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play—wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow—it's that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: By holding each other to account and staying New York Tough."