Coyote mating season may be dangerous for pets outdoors

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Coyote mating season is upon us. Hide your dogs, hide your cats. For 4-5 days in February, coyotes are in heat.

5-7 pups will be born mid-April to early May. This is a time to be mindful of your pets outdoors so they don’t become prey.

The game commission says there haven’t been many reports of pets being attacked or killed but to still keep pets close to home.

Farmers do have to watch for their chickens, ducks, rabbits, sheep, etc.

Coyotes often prey on weak or dead deer. They are mostly nocturnal but will hunt in the early morning hours.