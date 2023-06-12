Southport, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on Hopkins Road in Southport. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Reports of that fire came in around 4:45 this morning. Our reporter on the scene could see fire crews moving to the upstairs portion of the home.

Stacy Holmgren is a neighbor of the family and witnessed the fire. “We heard this huge boom and I knew it wasn’t gunshot, but I looked out my back window and you could see flames shooting out from the roof and, come to find out, it was one of our students that we used to have at Coburn and we were a little worried that the family didn’t make it out. Thank G-d they did.”

Eyewitnesses say a neighbor across the street from the home alerted the family of the fire and helped them escape the flames. As of now, there is no word on any injuries caused by the fire or how it may have started.