Criminal justice reform advocates plan 24-hour protest at NYS Capitol

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal justice reform advocates say they are set to begin an “overnight action,” a 24-hour protest, at the New York State Capitol at noon on Monday.

With the state legislative body returning to Albany Monday, organizers say they’re rallying to demand that legislators pass:

Elder Parole Act: Make it easier to evaluate and parole medically vulnerable prisoners or detainees over 55 who have served 15 years or more

Fair and Timely Parole Act: Provide more meaningful review of prisoners or detainees already eligible for parole

HALT Solitary Confinement Act: Replace solitary confinement with humane and effective alternatives

They’re rallying on at West Capitol Park on State Street.

Participating groups include the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, #HALTsolitary Campaign, VOCAL-NY, Parole Preparation Project, and Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration.