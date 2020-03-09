Crouse Hospital isolates patient being tested for coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A patient admitted to Crouse Hospital’s emergency room Sunday night is being tested for possible coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Crouse Hospital confirms the test samples were taken early Monday morning and have been sent to the state lab in Albany for processing. Test results are expected back in one or two days.

Doctors at the hospital feel the patient is at very low risk of having COVID-19 based on not being exposed to anyone confirmed with the virus.

The patient has been admitted to a special room within the emergency department that has its own air supply to prevent any viruses from being sent elsewhere in the hospital. Staff caring for the patient are wearing masks and gowns.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Central New York. The closest confirmed cases are two people in Saratoga County with the bulk of cases in the New York City area.