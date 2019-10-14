Crystal Lanes and Susan G. Komen Foundation of the Twin Tiers gear up for 9th annual Bowl for the Cure

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Amanda Beecher Eubanks of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Bobby Downing of Crystal Lanes in Corning to talk about this years “Bowl for the Cure”.

The 9th Annual Crystal Lanes Bowl for the Cure will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 with bowling times filling up for both 11 am and 2 pm.

Bobby Downing says that last year they had over 300 bowlers come out to support the cause and bring awareness to Breast Cancer. Downing says that the event is held on the last Sunday of every October in order to raise both funds and awareness.

It costs $35 a player or $70 for a doubles team. 75% of the proceeds raised stay directly within the community to help out with financial support for those battling. The other 25% goes towards helping research for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The goal of the event is to take the stress off of the minds of those affected by breast cancer and their loved ones and enjoying a day of fun while also raising funds for an important cause.

All those in attendance will receive the shirt that Bobby is wearing in the interview