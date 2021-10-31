Crystal Lanes host its 11th Annual Bowl For A Cure fundraiser in the Southern Tier

EAST CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On the last day of October, Crystal Lanes used its platform to help combat breast cancer.

The East Corning bowling alley celebrated its 11th annual bowling fundraiser.

“This year we have 150 teams and great door prizes. We’re hoping to raise between 8,000 and 10,000 dollars,” said Bobby Downing, Owner, Crystal Lanes

The funds raised through the bowling fundraiser will be used locally.

“The money goes to Susan G. Coleman of course. 75% of that money stays local,” said Raqueal Ramm, Volunteer, Crystal Lanes

Over the years the Bowl For A Cure charity has grown to be a gigantic local event attracting more community members to participate every year.

“There was just an overflowing of people that wanted to come in and bowl. So, we broke the event up into two sections. We fill up the event every year,” said Ramm

The bowling establishment credits the community with being the reason that its business was able to stay open during the past year.

“Crystal Lanes survived the pandemic because of the community and this is one of the ways that we try to go back,” said Downing