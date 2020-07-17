Culvert Replacement Next Week Along State Route 248 in the Town of West Union, Steuben County

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced a road closure along Route 248 in the town of West Union in Steuben County next week to facilitate the replacement of a culvert pipe.

Construction activities are expected to begin on Monday, June 20, and will last approximately three days. During construction, a detour will be in place for motorists to use County Route 60.

All construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

